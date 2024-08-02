LRT sees increase in passenger numbers in July

The Light Rail Taipa Line carried an average of 13,200 passengers per day in July, a 1,600 passenger increase from the previous month. The figure is a 76% increase from July 2023’s figure of 7,500. From January to July 2024, the LRT Taipa Line’s average daily passenger capacity exceeded 11,000 (13,071) with a peak of 16,700 in February, which is the second-highest since the line’s opening. The Macau LRT announced yesterday that its service hours will extend until 11:59 p.m. on August 2 and 9 (Fridays) to accommodate the increased demand from a large-scale entertainment event in Cotai. Moreover, The LRT company expects passenger numbers to further increase with the planned opening of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin Lines later this year.

Related