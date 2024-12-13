Luís Melo to launch new book set in Macau and Vietnam

Luís Mesquita de Melo

Azorean author and lawyer Luís Mesquita de Melo, 60, will unveil tomorrow (Saturday) his latest novel, “Nas Esquinas do Olhar” (At the Corners of the Gaze), at Livraria Portuguesa. The event marks the continuation of a literary journey that has taken readers from the Atlantic shores of the Azores to the vibrant cultures of Macau and Vietnam.

Born in Horta, on the island of Faial, Melo studied law at the University of Lisbon before embarking on an international career. In the 1990s, he moved to Macau, where he contributed to legislative modernization efforts and served as an advisor to the Legislative Assembly’s president.

After practicing law in Portugal, he returned to Macau and later relocated to Vietnam, where he currently works as a legal and corporate executive in the gaming industry.

“Nas Esquinas do Olhar” is “a profound exploration of human experiences,” set across the 1980s to the present day, according to the book’s introduction.

It intertwines the lives of three protagonists, including Álvaro dos Reis, a character whose name subtly nods to the heteronyms of Fernando Pessoa. Exploring the darker side of gambling in Macau and the grim realities of human exploitation in Vietnam, the novel sheds light on complex, often overlooked issues, the author said in an interview with Ponto Final.

This is Melo’s third book, following “A Humidade dos Dias” (2019) and “Navegações e Outras Errâncias” (2021), which delve into his Azorean roots and global narratives.