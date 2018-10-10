Lusophone theatre in display during 10th Cultural Week

The Fifth Theatre Display from Portuguese Speaking Countries (PLP) started yesterday and will run until October 23. The event is part of the 10th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

This year, the week aims to deepen cultural co-operation between China and PLP under the motto “One Belt, One Cultural Road,” the organizer said in a statement.

The “TEATRAU,” or Theatre Display, includes groups from countries and regions such as Macau, Brazil, Cape Verde, Angola and Guinea-Bissau. The shows can be seen on the main stage at Old Court Building in central Macau, and will have sessions held across the city, with the support of schools and other institutions.

The idea was promoted by the Portuguese Oriental Institute (IPOR) and will be bringing five theater companies to the Black Box of the Old Court Building, each with a different approach to texts and characters, ranging from traditional to experimental dramaturgy.

Local group “Dream Theater Association” will represent Macau, with a theatrical piece inspired by the story of the Lai Chi Vun old shipyards, titled “Our Shipyard Victory.”

Shows will start at 8 p.m. and admission is free. On the weekend (October 13 and 14), there will be three sessions held per day, starting at 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The company programs also include workshops and visits to institutions such as the Macau Polytechnic Institute, the University of Saint Joseph, Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying, ArtFusion and Escola Primária Luso-Chinesa da Flora. RM

