Macao Daily News editor condemns Hong Kong protestors

The editor-in-chief of Macao Daily News, Lok Po, condemned the recent demonstrations against Xinhua News Agency by protestors in Hong Kong.

While he was in Guangzhou, Lok voiced his opinions on behalf of the Macau journalist association Ou Mun Kei Hip (Associação dos Trabalhadores da Imprensa de Macau), which he chairs. While condemning the protestors’ actions, Lok said his association will fully support Hong Kong media that loves the country.

He proposed that the Macau media should focus on their work and stand in solidarity with Hong Kong’s country-loving media organizations.

Last Saturday, Hong Kong protestors demonstrated against Chinese state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

The protestors smashed the glass doors of the agency’s Hong Kong office and threw firebombs into the building lobby.

In his speech, Lok said that this year marks two important anniversaries for the country – one is the 70th anniversary of China and the other is the 20th anniversary of the Macau handover.

Lok thinks that both Guangzhou and Macau have witnessed great achievements in the country’s reform and opening up, and the two cities unwaveringly safeguard national unity and promote the country’s long-term development and stability. These issues are also the common mission and responsibility of journalists, Lok said.

Lok believes that in the future, journalists will have greater opportunities for cooperation and development between the two cities.

He also considered the fact that both SARs will have more opportunities to cooperate in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area strategy. JZ