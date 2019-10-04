Macao Foundation takes on social governance in Macau Inc.

The October 2019 issue of the Macau Inc. magazine is now on sale, featuring an interview with Wu Zhiliang, president of the Executive Committee of the Macao Foundation, who shares his philosophy of “social governance with Macau characteristics.” Apart from Wu’s interview, the edition also offers comprehensive second-phase coverage on the inaugural art gala of Art Macao 2019.

Also in this edition are two interviews about the latest scientific projects by higher education providers the Macau University of Science and Technology and the University of Macau. The former’s project drills into space literacy and is about lunar and planetary sciences, while the latter’s focuses on STEM subjects as a cross-disciplinary subject.

The issue also features the development of 5G mobile technology in the Greater Bay Area, including Hengqin’s first Internet dedicated line.