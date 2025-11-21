Macau and the Chinese CDC sign MOU on infectious and chronic diseases

The Health Bureau (SSM) director, Alvis Lo, met on Wednesday with Director Wang Jianwei of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), culminating in the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Health Exchange and Cooperation.

The two sides formalized their partnership at a symposium, with the MOU focusing on infectious disease prevention, chronic disease management, and broader public health initiatives.

Lo thanked national health authorities for their sustained support and underscored the alignment between Macau’s policies and China’s national strategy. He referenced President Xi Jinping’s maxim, “Health is the 1, and everything else is a 0,” to stress the importance of a coordinated health response above all else.

Lo also spotlighted Macau’s “Healthy Macau Blueprint,” rolled out last year to synchronize local goals with the “Healthy China 2030” Plan Outline. The “Healthy Macau Blueprint” maps out 20 objectives and 52 measurable indicators to be achieved by 2030.

During the meeting, Wang praised Macau’s progress and highlighted the MOU’s role in formalizing regular exchanges and collaboration with Macau regarding disease monitoring, emergency response, chronic disease prevention, scientific research, and talent development.

According to SSM, the agreement sets up channels for “exchanging information and handling of infectious diseases and public health emergencies; conducting in-depth exchanges on emergency response to public health emergencies; organizing personnel exchanges, technical exchanges and training; organizing technical consultation, guidance and evaluation; jointly conducting scientific research and jointly holding academic conferences.”

Like this: Like Loading...