Macau arranging flight check-in for HZMB incoming passengers

Aflight check-in service center is being arranged for the Macau immigration building at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) for flights serving the Macau airport, the government disclosed.

In a reply to lawmaker Ella Lei’s written inquiry, director Susana Wong of Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) cited Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) as making the disclosure.

The AACM said that the move is expected to attract more people to using Macau International Airport for travel, further integrating Macau into the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Such facility was actually available back in 2019, the AACM recapped, but was suspended following fallen demand due to frozen interactions within the region amid Covid-19. Negotiations are being conducted between the government and relevant operators, the AACM added.

On the connectivity between land, sea and air transport, Wong pledged that her bureau would exercise sufficient coordination in this respect. She also mentioned the long-lost project of transforming part of the Taipa Ferry Terminal into the budget terminal of the airport, saying that DSAMA will have a role in the project, as well as in the construction of the Fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge.

Wong also cited the Transport Bureau (DSAT) as saying that connecting transport and transport stands will be improved.

The lawmaker has also asked about the future of the two ferry terminals for services to Hong Kong.

To this, Wong described both terminals as “important piers,” because they provide varied travel options and complement one another. Should a terminal experience problems, the other facility can help, Wong said.

Meanwhile, Wong also disagreed with the lawmaker’s opinion that people are less interested in travelling between Macau and Hong Kong by ferry. She said that as of end-May, the number of ferry services has more than doubled compared to that at the time of resumption of service. Wong added that ferry operators will adjust to growing demand during summer.