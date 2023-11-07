Macau athlete clinches gold in Qiangshu event

Macau athlete Wong Weng Ian won the gold medal yesterday in the women’s Qiangshu event at the first Student (Youth) Games of China, becoming the Macau delegation’s first medalist in the events competition.

Wang scored 9.663 points, beating the Jiangxi provincial representative by 0.003 points and becoming the champion of the Qiangshu event.

Kong Chi Meng, head of the Macau Sports Delegation and director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), said that he is pleased that Macau athletes can perform well and show their style in the first Student (Youth) Games of China.

“I am also very pleased that Macau student-athletes can balance academic studies and competition training, especially in such a national competition where high-level athletes gather, and their performance is encouraged,” he said, as cited in a government statement.

Macau has sent 174 athletes to participate in the competition.

Organized by the Ministry of Education, the General Administration of Sports, and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the Games will take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15, featuring 39 sports, 51 disciplines and 805 events in open and campus categories, where more than 18,000 athletes will participate. Staff Reporter