Macau braces for cooler temperatures amid winter monsoon

Macau is experiencing cooler weather as the winter monsoon sets in. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau reported a low of 13.6 degrees Celcius at the Taipa Grande station at 7:30 a.m. yesterday. Temperatures are expected to remain cool through today, with a slight rise midweek before clouds and occasional rain return later. The bureau urged residents, especially the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, to keep warm and seek medical attention for hypothermia symptoms.

