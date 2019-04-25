Macau celebrates China Space Day for second year

The local Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) and the Science and Technology Development Fund have invited approximately 400 middle school students to participate in the celebration of the China Space Day (April 24), which took place yesterday at the Macao Science Center.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam was at the ceremony, where he encouraged the local youth to learn more about China’s space development and explore their interests in science.

As usual, the Secretary expressed his hope that Macau’s teachers and students would embrace the opportunities of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) to contribute to the country’s development and global improvement in scientific fields.

China Space Day was celebrated for the first time in Macau in 2017, with the target audience being local youngsters.

When talking about Macau students’ achievements in science, a local middle school teacher, surnamed Chao, said that local students have sufficient knowledge in science, although Macau is not providing the equivalent number of science facilities and events to students.

Chao hopes that more scientists can be invited to Macau to give talks to students.

A local student in his last year of high school, surnamed Teng, complimented the event by saying it helped him learn about the endurance developed and difficulties faced by scientists during the research process.

“We cannot see those things on the internet. With this event, I heard lots of useful information,” said Teng.

China Space Day is aimed at inspiring the whole nation of China, especially youngsters, to admire science and being enthusiastic towards creativity.

