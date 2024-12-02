Macau celebrates health tourism forum amid GBA development

The “Greater Bay Area Health Tourism, Services, and Integrated Logistics Development Forum” was recently held at the Macao University of Tourism (UTM). Organized by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, the forum attracted over 120 participants, including government officials and industry experts. Discussions focused on the rapid growth of health tourism and logistics, emphasizing the need for advanced medical services and comprehensive facilities. Keynote speakers included Dr. Edmundo Patricio Lopes Lao, who highlighted opportunities in medical tourism, while UTM announced a new Master’s program in Luxury Hospitality and Health Service Management for 2025/26.

