Macau celebrates Olympic success with national delegation welcome

Macau’s Special Administrative Region government hosted a grand banquet on Friday to honor China’s Olympic athletes, celebrating their remarkable achievements at the Tokyo Olympics. Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng commended the delegation for their record-breaking haul of 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals, totaling 91—a historic high for China’s national team at an overseas Olympic event.

In his speech at the gala, Ho emphasized that the athletes’ accomplishments not only showcase the advancement of China’s competitive sports but also reflect the nation’s modernization and strength in the contemporary era. He urged the youth of Macau to draw inspiration from the athletes’ resilience and patriotic spirit.

Ho acknowledged the progress Macau’s sports sector has made in recent years, attributing this growth to national support. He expressed hope for greater integration of Macau’s sports initiatives with national programs, aiming to leverage national resources and talent for local development.

As part of the celebration, Ho presented bonus checks totaling HKD16 million to athletes Fan Zhendong, a table tennis champion, and Chen Yiwen, a springboard diver. Contributions came from various local organizations, including the Macau Fok Ying Tung Foundation and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

In a related event, eight members of the Olympic delegation engaged with 600 local young athletes, sharing personal stories of overcoming challenges and fostering team spirit. Boxer Li Qian highlighted her motivation to compete in three Olympics, driven by her desire to win gold for China. Synchronized swimmer Feng Yu encouraged Macau’s youth to pursue their dreams with determination, while swimmer Pan Zhanle expressed his ambition to break the 100m freestyle world record.

Ho remarked that the delegation’s presence adds to the city’s joy and pride. Looking ahead, Macau is set to co-host the 15th National Games next year, with the government pledging full support to ensure its success.

