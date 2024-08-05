Macau Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 season begins next month

The Macau Chinese Orchestra (OCHM) will begin its 2024-25 Concert Season Sept. 1, with 14 performances at the Macao Cultural Centre. National Class One Conductor Zhang Lie has been appointed Music Director and Principal Conductor. The season opens with “Splendor of the Strings,” showcasing renowned soloists and innovative compositions – promising a blend of Chinese and Western music. Tickets go on sale Aug. 6 and are available through the Macau Ticketing Network – with discounts available for early purchases and various cardholders.

Related