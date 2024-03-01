Macau Cruise to welcome new operator

A new ferry company will join the Macau Cruise local maritime tourism program in 2024, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said in a reply to an inquiry.

The addition will provide new sightseeing routes for fireworks, according to MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, responding to lawmaker Ella Lei.

Macau Cruise, operated by Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management (Macau), has already conducted over 600 voyages since resuming operations in August of the previous year, accommodating more than 5,000 passengers.

However, the director did not disclose specific details about the newcomer.

The Macau Cruise, which connects the Barra Pier and the Coloane Pier, also facilitates various water activities, such as watching fireworks displays, study tours and ecological visits.

In response to the legislator’s inquiry, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) expressed its commitment to fostering collaboration between ferry companies and local gaming operators.

Its goal is to incorporate local elements into maritime tourism projects.

Tomorrow, SJM Resorts’ collaboration with Shun Tak-China Travel to launch the “SJM x Macau Cruise” will begin.

Late last year, MGM also launched its sightseeing cruise. Staff Reporter