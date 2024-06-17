Macau denies entry to Hong Kong journalist citing ‘public security’

Macau has denied entry to a Hong Kong journalism lecturer traveling to the casino hub to host a news writing workshop, citing concerns over potential threats to “public security,” a move that has drawn strong criticism from a local journalism association, reports South China Morning Post.

Vivian Tam Wai-wan, a lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s journalism school, was barred from crossing the border into Macau Friday morning after reaching the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, the Macau Journalists Association has said.

The association expressed “extreme regret and strong protest” over the decision, accusing local authorities of “abusing the law” based on “one-sided speculation” about Tam’s intended activities.

“The authorities are abusing their power based on one-sided speculation with unbelievable law enforcement standards, seriously affecting normal professional exchange activities in the community,” the association said. “We demand the authorities explain the legal basis for this decision.”

Tam had planned to host a two-and-a-half hour workshop on responsible interviewing techniques and media ethics, according to the association. The group said the workshop information had already been made public on social media platforms.

“In the name of ‘public security’, authorities are actually abusing the law, adding to Macau residents’ concerns that their basic freedoms and rights are being further weakened,” the association said.

Tam, who previously worked as a journalist in Hong Kong before transitioning to academia, declined to comment further on her experience beyond the association’s statement.

The Public Security Police Force of Macau has formerly maintained that it “always strictly followed the laws and established procedures” when screening travelers. Staff Reporter