Macau Grand Prix | BMW ready to defend GT World Cup Title this November

BMW Motorsport has announced the drivers lineup for the Guia Circuit in November to defend the title they won last year at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

A short statement from the German car manufacturer informed that reigning champion Augusto Farfus would once again take the wheel of Team Schnitzer’s BMW M6 GT3 to defend his title, and that a second car from the brand would also race in Macau this November with young star Joel Eriksson at the wheel.

Eriksson will return to the Guia Circuit after three years of racing in the streets of Macau in the Formula 3 category where he achieved results such as a pole position in 2017 and a second-place finish in 2018.

The Swede also led the 2017 F3 race and was considered one of the favorites to win. However, a clash with Callum Ilott at Lisboa Bend shattered his hopes and the race was surprisingly won by Dan Ticktum.

During his debut season at the German Touring Car Championship (DTM), Eriksson was drafted into BMW’s line-up. He will put both his experience of the circuit and youth to work as part of BMW’s bid to retain the title.

The 21-year-old Eriksson is already familiar with FIST-Team AAI, as he previously raced under the Asian team in the China GT Championship earlier this season.

In a statement published on his official website, Eriksson said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be going back to Macau again this year, this time representing BMW Motorsport in the FIA GT World Cup.”

“I have fallen in love with the Guia Circuit during my visits in Formula 3 and I simply can’t wait to take it on in the BMW M6 GT3,” he added.

Although he is hopeful and excited for his comeback, Eriksson also expressed the need to adapt to the GT3 machine.

“I’ve only ever driven an F3 car at Macau, so a certain level of adaptation will be required, but I’m honored that BMW has decided to put their trust in me for one of the most important races of the season.”

The FIA GT World Cup aims to attract the world’s most prestigious car manufacturers and pit them against each other in an end-of-season, winner-takes-all standalone event on the demanding Guia Circuit street track.

This year will be the fifth time the FIA GT World Cup runs in Macau as part of the Macau Grand Prix on November 14-17.