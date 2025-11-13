Macau Grand Prix set to attract 500,000 visitors

The four-day Macau Grand Prix kicks off today, with the Macau Government Tourism Office announcing yesterday that the event is expected to draw around 500,000 visitors to the city. Meanwhile, the Sports Bureau (ID) noted that tickets for the final two days of racing, this coming weekend, are nearly sold out, with overall ticket sales almost complete. A limited number of tickets will be reserved for on-site sales at various grandstand ticket offices. This year’s Grand Prix coincides with the 15th National Games, during which daily visitor arrivals averaged approximately 90,000, meeting official projections. The tourism chief stated that the events have contributed to strong hotel occupancy rates.

