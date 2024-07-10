Macau holds job fairs to fill over 140 vacancies

The Labour Affairs Bureau and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions are hosting job fairs from July 16 to July 19, offering 147 vacancies across various industries. The sessions will target various sectors, including the hotel, leisure, and entertainment sectors. The registration period for the job fairs is open from July 10 to July 15 with the sessions taking place from July 16 to July 19 at different venues across Macau. Job seekers are encouraged to register online as soon as possible as places are limited.

Related