Macau hosts global timber leaders at sustainable industry summit

The 2024 Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum kicked off yesterday in Macau, welcoming hundreds of forestry ministers, timber executives and international organization representatives from around the world.

The opening ceremony was attended by Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, along with officials from China’s central government and several timber-producing nations including the Central African Republic, Fiji, Congo, and Brazil.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong highlighted China’s role as a key supplier and consumer in the global timber trade. He noted a recent Chinese government guideline calling for accelerating the green transformation of industries, which could help promote sustainability in the timber market.

“Under this background, the ‘Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2024’ with the theme ‘Together Towards Reliable and Effective Global Timber Supply Chains’ provides a timely and effective platform for international timber suppliers, purchasers and traders to exchange and cooperate,” Lei said.

The two-day forum has attracted around 700 delegates from 40 countries. It features keynote speeches, panel discussions and specialized sub-forums on topics such as timber legality, sustainable forestry, advanced wood processing technology, green finance and more.

“Building on the exploration of frontier and hot topics through a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and sub-forums, the event further leverages its function to promote exhibitions through conferences and attract investment through exhibitions,” Lei explained.

The event also includes a timber industry exhibition and the launch of international projects like the Global Timber Index and timber traceability system.

Lei noted the forum is the first major international forestry conference hosted in Macau, highlighting the city’s growing role as a convention destination. He pledged the Macau government’s continued support in attracting more professional, international events to the city.

The Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum is co-hosted by the International Tropical Timber Organization and Macau’s Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute. It aims to promote sustainable forest management and legal timber supply chains worldwide. Nadia Shaw