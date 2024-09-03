Macau increases direct flights to Jakarta as visitor numbers surge

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced an increase in direct flights between Macau and Jakarta, Indonesia, to five weekly flights starting in September. This change follows the launch of Air Macau’s direct service in November 2023, which initially offered three weekly flights and has boosted visitor numbers. Between January and July 2024, Macau welcomed over 105,000 Indonesian visitors, reaching 91.1% of pre-pandemic levels and marking a 45% increase compared to 2023. Indonesia is now Macau’s third-largest international visitor market.

