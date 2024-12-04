Macau International Regatta to set sail in January

The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta will bring global sailing talent to Macau’s waters next month.

Featuring a championship-level competition, the event is expected to draw about 270 athletes from 22 countries and regions to compete across three major competitions.

Scheduled from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, the international sailing event will showcase the World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup, the Lotus Cup (IRC), and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup (IRC).

Recognized by World Sailing as a championship-level competition, the regatta marks Macau’s first major international sports event of 2025.

Hosted by the Sports Bureau, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, the competition will take place in waters near the Macao Science Center and Hac Sa Beach.

12 teams will compete in the World Match Racing Tour, with additional teams participating in the other two cup events.

Internationally certified arbitrators and judges from World Sailing will oversee the races, ensuring professional standards.

Beyond the competitive events, organizers have planned supplementary activities including a fleet parade, Family Fun Day, and photography competition to engage the public and promote maritime sports.

These community-focused elements aim to position the regatta as a cultural celebration, rather than a mere sporting event.

“Macau has always been a hub for the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures and trade, boasting a rich maritime heritage and unique cultural legacy,” said Ma Man Wai, chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management.

He emphasized the event’s broader objectives, noting the international sailing competition aims to showcase Macau’s maritime culture while supporting the city’s economic diversification strategy.

Sports Bureau president Luis Gomes echoed these sentiments, highlighting the regatta’s potential to advance Macau’s maritime sports and tourism sectors.

“We aim to leverage this collaborative effort to amplify the synergistic effects of this sporting spectacle,” Gomes said, explaining the event provides local sailing teams an opportunity to compete and learn from top-tier international competitors.

The World Match Racing Tour, established in 2000, brings elite sailors to compete for the annual World Champion title.

Kenneth Feng, president of MGM China Holdings Limited, emphasized the event’s significance, stating it will demonstrate Macau’s capability to host world-class sporting events and support the city’s ambition to become a “City of Sports.”

By blending competitive sailing, community engagement, and cultural celebration, the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta aims to position the city as a rising force in the world of maritime sports and tourism.

Victoria Chan