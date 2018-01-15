Macau Literary Festival unveils confirmed participants ahead of the program

The organizers of the 7th edition of The Script Road – Macau Literary Festival have confirmed that Peter Hessler and Leslie T Chang from the US, Rosa Montero from Spain, and Han Dong and A Yi from China will be attending the festival. The literary festival is scheduled to take place in Macau during March.

Portuguese-speaking authors Julian Fuks (Brazil) – winner of the latest José Saramago Award – and Ana Margarida de Carvalho (Portugal) – twice a winner of the Portuguese Writers Association Award – will also be on the list of names visiting the region for the event, as well as the Asia news editor of the Financial Times, Victor Mallet.

The highlight of this year’s event goes to Hessler and Chang, a couple who lived in China for over a decade, where they have been correspondents for The New Yorker and The Wall Street Journal respectively; they have also been contributing co-written pieces to the National Geographic.

While living in Fuling, a small city in China affected by the Three Gorges Dam, Chang has achieved a career highlight with her book “Factory Girls: From Village to City in a Changing China,” which traces the lives of two young women from the countryside, who work in a factory city in South China. The book has been translated into 10 languages and contributed to Chang being awarded the PEN USA Literary Award, the Asian American Literary Award, and the Tiziano Terzani International Literary Prize.

According to the organizers, the complete guest list and program of the Festival will be released early next month.

Share this: Tweet





