Macau maintains 17 Spots in 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide

17 restaurants in Macau, primarily within integrated resorts, have been recognized in the 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, China’s equivalent to the Michelin Guide. This number remains unchanged from last year. The guide, published by Meituan, awarded three diamonds to Robuchon au Dôme at Grand Lisboa and Jade Dragon at City of Dreams. The Eight retained its two-diamond status, while 14 restaurants received one diamond, with Palace Garden replacing The Kitchen and Chef Tam’s Seasons taking over from the now-closed Golden Flower. Searches for Black Pearl restaurants surged by 30.1% in 2024.

