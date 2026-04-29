Macau New Neighbourhood surpasses 4,000 residents as larger units unveiled

More than 4,000 people are now living in the Macau New Neighbourhood housing project in Hengqin, a key milestone for the cross-border development designed for Macau residents, project officials said.

The development, which opened for sales in November 2023 and saw its first residents move in in September 2024, has added a new large-unit show flat on the third floor of Building 4. The unit features a spacious living room, multi-purpose areas, and flexible storage solutions aimed at accommodating different family sizes.

The project includes a health station, a school, various dining options, a supermarket, and shuttle buses to and from the border checkpoint. The developer said the high-greenery residential environment is designed to create a “healthcare, dining, housing, and transport” living circle for Macau residents choosing to settle in Hengqin.

A resident who purchased his unit on the first day of sales and moved in in September 2024 told project staff that he is satisfied with the open views overlooking the Tianmu Qin Terrace and the clear separation of living and dining areas. He said driving from Hengqin to the Macau Peninsula takes as little as half an hour, calling the cross-border connectivity “seamless.”

The project did not disclose how many of the 4,000 residents are full-time versus part-time occupants.

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