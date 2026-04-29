Gov’t preps Labor Day crowd controls with up to 1.1 million arrivals

With the Labor Day holiday approaching, authorities have rolled out a series of traffic and crowd control measures to handle the expected influx of visitors from April 30 to May 5.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT), in coordination with the police, customs, bus operators, and resort firms, announced that pedestrian-only zones will be established from May 1 to 4 on Rua do Cunha in Taipa Old Village and along the front and back of Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo in the Macau Peninsula, located near the Ruins of St. Paul’s. Surrounding roads will see temporary traffic diversions, parking bans, and designated loading zones for heavy vehicles.

To boost public transport capacity, seasonal bus routes including 3BX, 17T, 21AT, 26AT, and 101XS will operate during the holiday period. Route 25AX will also run on holidays with extended service hours.

The Macau Light Rapid Transit (LRT) will extend its last train to 11:59 p.m. on May 1 and May 3 to 5. On May 2, due to a performance at the Macau Outdoor Performance Venue, the final departure will be pushed back to 1 a.m. the following day, with additional trains scheduled based on real-time crowd conditions.

At major ports of entry, starting April 30, reserved zones for resort shuttle buses will be established, and queuing areas will be expanded. From May 1 to 5, shuttle buses between the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port and the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal will operate a point-to-point express service, with frequencies adjusted dynamically.

Authorities also confirmed that two bus stops at the Border Gate have been merged, with some resort shuttle buses relocated to the former Special Police Headquarters building area to improve traffic flow.

Officials urge the public and tourists to use public transport, plan ahead, and monitor real-time traffic updates via the DSAT mobile app and website.

MGTO expects up to

1.1 million visitors

Tourism authorities are projecting a significant influx of visitors during the upcoming Labor Day holiday, with arrivals expected to reach as many as 1.1 million over the five-day break from May 1 to 5.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said it anticipates an average of 210,000 to 220,000 visitors per day during the Golden Week period, broadly in line with last year’s levels.

Ieong Un Man, acting head of the MGTO Public Relations Division, said preparations are underway across departments to accommodate the holiday surge and maintain service standards.

“With mainland China’s Labor Day holiday lasting five days this year, the MGTO is making comprehensive preparations to welcome visitors and ensure the quality of tourism services,” she said.

Separately, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) expects total cross-border movement to range between 3.6 million and 3.7 million entries and exits during the holiday period, with the busiest day forecast for May 2, when up to 850,000 crossings could occur.

PSP spokesperson Lai In Hong said contingency plans covering policing, traffic management, and immigration control have already been put in place.

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