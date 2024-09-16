Macau on alert as Dengue spreads nearby

Health officials say Macau is in close contact with neighboring regions after three dengue fever cases were reported just across the border, according to director of Health Bureau (SSM) Alvis Lo Iek Long. No confirmed dengue cases have spread to Macau so far. Lo said if one does, officials will immediately combat mosquitos in the affected area. He also warned parents to watch for respiratory infections as students return to school, citing a typical uptick. Anyone with fever or other symptoms should seek care to prevent spreading illnesses, the secretary advised. While the rainy season wanes, lowering dengue risk, cooperation continues on potential regional health threats.

