Macau passport ranks 33rd globally

Macau’s passport has been ranked 33rd in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. This ranking has been awarded as Macau passport holders have visa-free access to 145 of 277 countries and territories, which poses a significant advantage for international travelers.

The Macau passport outperforms its mainland Chinese counterpart, which ranks 60th with access to only 85 destinations. However, it still lags behind Hong Kong, which holds the 18th position with visa-free entry to 171 locations

Despite these improvements, Macau’s overall ranking fell by one spot since the previous quarter. Macau was granted visa-free access to Kazakhstan, and Myanmar introduced a visa-on-arrival policy for Macau residents in October.

Historically, the Macau passport achieved its highest rank of 30th in 2014 and its lowest at 44th in 2010. While the passport facilitates travel to many destinations, holders still require visas for popular tourist locations such as the United States, Australia and Vietnam.

The Henley Passport Index, first published in 2005, is recognized as a leading authority on passport rankings, utilizing data from the International Air Transport Association and various government sources.

Currently, Singapore boasts the most powerful passport globally, allowing entry to 195 countries without a visa. NS