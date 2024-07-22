Macau racers excel at Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Macau racers Charles Leong and André Couto scored great results over the weekend in Round 3 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia (LSTA), raced at the Inje Speedium in South Korea.

Racing in the PRO class, Leong, who teamed up with Japanese driver Miki Koyama, secured second and third position overall on Race 1 Saturday and Race 2 Sunday respectively.

With these results, the pair driving the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 for the SJM Iron Lynx Theodore Racing team leads the championship with a five-point gap for the closest competitors.

Although the duo expressed some disappointment after the race due to feeling victory in the races was potentially within reach, it was nonetheless the team’s sixth consecutive podium, showing a consistency that takes it to the top of the championship leaderboard now the season has reached the half-way.

After the races, Leong said he felt the car lost some race pace in the last section, which is inexplicable for now, but added the team will now analyze the data to create an even better performance for the round in Fuji Speedway in Japan.

Two wins for Couto in the pro-am class

Racing at the same event but competing for a different category (pro-am), Macau driver André Couto, teamed with Chinese racer Jason Chen and made a perfect weekend scoring two wins in both Saturday and Sunday races.

With these two wins, the pair, driving the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 for Madness Racing Team, has extended their lead even further on top of the pro-am class championship leaderboard.

Couto will take the comfortable lead to the next round to be hosted at Fuji Speedway, a circuit the local racer knows extremely well from his long experience at the Japanese Super GT series.

Round 4 of the LSTA is scheduled for the weekend of August 16 to 18.

The championship, composed of a total of six rounds, will move in mid-September to Shanghai Circuit in China before the Grand Finale in mid-November at the Spanish circuit of Jerez De La Frontera.