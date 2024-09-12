Macau strengthens cybersecurity cooperation with neighboring regions

More than 300 representatives from government departments, critical infrastructure, and various sectors of society attended the opening ceremony of the “2024 National Cyber Security Publicity Week-Macau Local Sub-forum.” The director of the Judiciary Police (PJ) emphasized the need for increased public awareness and consolidated public defense against cyber threats.

In his keynote speech, Sit Chong Meng emphasized that “the importance of cyber security to national security and social development has never been greater” due to evolving digital threats. He noted that crimes like cyberattacks, cyber leaks, and cyber fraud pose serious threats that require a coordinated response.

Sit called for “strengthening cybersecurity as the first and foremost task of all local governments.” He announced the establishment of two new centers: the Cyber Safety Incident Pre-warning and Emergency Response Center, and the Cyber Security Incident Prevention and Response Center – to facilitate information sharing and incident management.

The PJ’s director highlighted Macau’s progress, noting that the region’s cybersecurity system has gone through multiple stages from scratch, “from establishment to perfection” since implementing its 2019 Network Security Law. However, he cautioned that “the global and regional security situation is complex and complicated, with various types of traditional and non-traditional security threats intertwined.”

To address this challenging landscape, Sit underscored the need for “enhanced cooperation, mutual learning, mutual consultation and mutual benefits” between jurisdictions. He pointed to a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Macau, Guangdong, and Hong Kong that aims to promote network security information sharing and coordinate responses to major cyber incidents.

The MOU also aims to foster talent development and public education initiatives, leveraging Greater Bay Area collaboration “to build a safe environment conducive to maintaining national security and economic development.”

The official also expressed hope that the sub-forum will serve as a platform for sharing insights and fostering collaboration among security professionals, and wished the event great success in strengthening Macau’s defenses against evolving digital threats.

Victoria Chan