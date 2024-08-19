Macau to celebrate Olympians’ sporting excellence

Macau will welcome national Olympians from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, offering local residents a chance to meet their sporting heroes.

This visit follows the success of the Chinese delegation at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where they achieved a record-breaking 91 medals—40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze.

In collaboration with the State Sports General Administration and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the Macau SAR Government has organized a series of celebratory activities to mark these milestones.

A press conference held yesterday revealed the itinerary for the upcoming visit, which includes welcome events, interactions with local athletes and youth, and large-scale gala activities.

The main event will be the “Our Pride – The National Olympic Athletes Delegation Macau Gala,” set for Sept. 1 at the Macao East Asian Games Stadium in Cotai.

Tickets for the gala will be available for free, with online registration beginning today (Aug. 19) until Aug. 24.

A total of 4,200 tickets will be offered, with each winner eligible to receive two tickets through a process of registration, lottery drawing and ticket pickup.

Registrants must possess a valid identity document issued by an authorized entity in Macau.

The registration will require the following information: name, identity document number, contact number, preferred ticket pickup location (main hall of the variety hall or Olympic Sports Centre sports field), and the date and time for ticket collection.

Residents can apply for tickets through the Sports Bureau’s website. Nadia Shaw