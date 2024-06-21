Macau to showcase Portuguese cinema’s best in upcoming screening

Audiences in Macau are in for a treat as the Portuguese Film Agency and CAC Association collaborate to present the crème de la crème of Portuguese cinematography at the 6th Portuguese Cinema Showcase in Macau (Mostra do Cinema Português em Macau).

A selection of modern Portuguese films will be shown to audiences in Macau from the June 28 to 30 at the Dr. Stanley Ho Auditorium of the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong.

Whether you’re a seasoned cinephile or a curious newcomer, the three-day showcase promises to take audiences from Macau and Hong Kong on a cinematic journey. Admission to the event is free of charge and all films will be subtitled in Chinese and English.

The Times spoke to Margarida Moz, the curator of the event. Her role has been instrumental in presenting the best of Portuguese cinema in Macau for the past few years.

Moz expressed her delight in bringing these projects to the city where she once lived, highlighting the significance of this connection. She seeks to promote the exchange of cultural experiences between Portugal and Macau, whilst also promoting Portuguese cinema within and outside the Portuguese community.

Her meticulous approach has led to successful showcases at both the China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival and the Portuguese Cinema Showcase in Macau for several years now. She works closely with directors, having a deep understanding of their work. And Moz often presents the films herself and facilitates interactions between the audience and the filmmakers.

Her aim is for event attendees to “experience the unique storytelling and cinematic style of Portuguese filmmakers.” Moz wants audiences to enjoy the intentionality of watching films in a cinema, “because when you’re at home, you kind of pause the film, and go get some chips, or someone calls you, so you stop the film a bit, you answer the call. We all do that – I do that – but when you’re in the cinema, you’re taken by the film, and you disconnect from the outside world. You’re in the dark, and you become part of the film in a more physical way than if you were watching it on a computer or at home. So, by having this experience, you’re thinking about it and you’re really watching it.”

She emphasizes the importance of bringing debut presentations to Macau, ensuring that the films are diverse and representative of the current state of Portuguese cinema. “We were keen not to repeat films that had been previously screened in Macau at the Macau Documentary Film Festival, where we have had Portuguese films before. We wanted all these films to be absolute premieres in Macau.”

WHAT AUDIENCES CAN EXPECT

The event’s diverse film lineup ranges from thought provoking shorts to visually stunning feature films. The event acts as a glimpse into the artistic vision of Portuguese directors. “Audiences can look forward to a diverse program that highlights the best of modern Portuguese cinema,” said Moz.

The cinema showcase will feature the latest films by renowned Portuguese director João Canijo. Names like Samuel Barbosa, Jorge Jácome, Daniel Soares and others will also grace the screens of Macau at this year’s event.

A diverse range of cinematic masterpieces will be shown, including the award-winning mirror films “Mal Viver/Viver Mal” [Bad Living/Living Bad] that captivated audiences at the Berlin Film Festival, as well as the critically acclaimed “Shrooms” that recently triumphed at the Hong Kong Film Festival.

AWARD WINNING FILMS

On the first day of the festival, “Mal Viver” – Bad Living, directed by João Canijo, will be screened on June 28 at 7 p.m. This film draws inspiration from the plays of Strindberg and films of Rivette, telling the story of five women who run an old hotel in the North of Portugal. The second film, “Viver Mal” – Living Bad, will be shown on the second day, June 29 at 7 p.m. These ambitious cinematic projects showcase Canijo’s mastery of storytelling, weaving together complex narratives and characters.

“Mal Viver is the central film of the duo that mirrors it, Viver Mal.” The second film, Viver Mal (Living Bad) is set in the same location, but from the viewpoint of the guests. Both films were shot over a 12-week period during Portugal’s second lockdown period in early 2021.

Moz described Mal Viver as having “received widespread acclaim,” including a Silver Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival, noting it has been commercially successful too. The films also received the “Best Film” award at the Sophia Awards of the Portuguese Film Academy.

These achievements are a testament to the film’s universal appeal. The film’s themes of “family, love, and identity are relatable to audiences everywhere,” said Moz. It is a must-see for anyone who has ever experienced the complexities of human relationships. The event curator emphasized the film’s universal appeal, stating, “It is a cinematic experience that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers.”

The film’s use of sound and music masterfully crafts an immersive atmosphere; drawing the viewer into the narrative and making them feel like they are part of the story. Moz highlights the “very experiential” nature of the mirror films, which she believes will captivate audiences in Macau. The performances, too, have received widespread acclaim, with critics praising the “outstanding” performances of the actors, each bringing their unique energy to their roles.

Margarida Moz THE RESILIENCE OF THE FILM INDUSTRY The cinema showcase event serves as a gateway for audiences to explore the rich tapestry of Portuguese filmmaking, displaying the industry’s resilience and creativity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The works on show this year reflect the unique cultural and societal influences that have shaped their storytelling. “Films in the Portuguese cinema are typically not very commercial when compared to Hollywood or Bollywood. It’s always a more niche experience, giving the films a more intimate feeling,” said Moz. In the post-Covid era, Moz described the Portuguese film industry as having “undergone a remarkable transformation,” adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic. While the global health crisis disrupted traditional distribution channels, it also sparked a renewed sense of innovation and experimentation. Filmmakers have embraced new storytelling techniques, delving deeper into the human experience and exploring themes that resonate with audiences in a post-pandemic world. The films featured at the exhibition are a testament to this creative resurgence. “Portuguese filmmakers look forward to presenting their work and engaging audiences in Macau and Hong Kong,” said Moz. The screening is one of the highlights of the Day of Portugal, which is celebrated in Macau in the month of June. Nadia Shaw