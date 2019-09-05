Macau visitors to neighboring SAR grow 32% in July

Data from Hong Kong’s Tourism Development Board shows that 32.6% more Macau residents crossed the border to the SAR in July than during the same month last year. Almost 122,000 Macau residents were counted visiting Hong Kong during the month, according to the official data.

Following Macau is the Philippines, from which 11.7% more people visited Hong Kong in July compared to last year.

When comparing headcounts of the first seven months of 2019 and 2018, some 820,000 Macau residents visited Hong Kong this year, up from 550,000 from last year.

Of the approximate 122,000 Macau visitors to Hong Kong in July, about 28,000 stayed overnight, while almost 94,000 visitors left on the same day. Nine percent more people stayed overnight compared with July last year, while 53.4% more Macau residents left Hong Kong on the same day.

In July last year, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) was not yet in operation. This July was the first summer holiday after the bridge commenced operation.

Summer is also a popular period for longer-haul travel, such as to Europe and the Americas. Because Macau currently has no direct flights to these destinations, local residents need to either catch a transit flight from other places or fly direct to their destination from the airport in Hong Kong.

The HKZMB’s Hong Kong checkpoint is located close to the city’s airport. The two places are connected by paid bus services. Ferry services from Macau directly to the airport in Hong Kong have been in operation for years. Passengers can check in their bags at either side of the route.

Taking a flight at the Hong Kong Airport by the bridge requires travelers to be cleared by immigration both at the bridge checkpoint and the airport’s restricted area. When a passenger takes the same route to return to Macau, both immigration checkpoints will be crossed.

The Board did not provide any commentary on the data, nor did it show the headcount at specific immigration checkpoints.

It did not specify whether the rise in Macau visitors was connected with locals joining the protests in the city

Various platforms have published reports stating that tourists are avoiding travelling to Hong Kong, which is supported by data showing a drop in the headcount of mainland tourists to the city.

In general, a 4.8% drop in total tourist headcount was recorded year-on-year in July. However, there was a rise of 11.1% in the first seven months of the year. Anthony Lam