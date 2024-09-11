Macau welcomes world’s best badminton players

The annual Sands China Ltd. Macau Open badminton tournament is set to return in September, promising a world-class competition and community celebrations in the city.

The tournament, co-organized by Sands China and the Badminton Federation of Macau (BFM), will take center stage from Sept. 24 to 29, at the Macau East Asian Games Dome.

This event marks a dual celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of Macau’s Return to the Motherland.

As part of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300, the annual tournament will feature around 400 of the world’s top badminton players from 20 countries and regions.

A record-breaking 375 players from 30 nations have applied, with 259 qualifying for the competition.

The tournament will include five events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, with a total prize money of USD210,000 (about MOP1.68 million).

Sands China, the first integrated resort operator to jointly organize the Macau Open, aims to enhance the cross-sector integrated development of “tourism+” and “sports+” in Macau.

The event will offer early bird ticket discounts to local residents to promote badminton within the community, and there will also be related community events where local badminton enthusiasts can interact closely with elite players.

Grant Chum, CEO of Sands China Ltd., said, “Badminton enjoys widespread popularity in Macau. This world-class tournament provides both locals and visitors with a chance to savor the city’s diverse allure and enhances the integrated development of tourism and sports in the city.”

Kong Tat Choi, president of the Badminton Federation of Macau, added, “This tournament is our 15th year of hosting, and we hope to attract top badminton players and supporters from around the world, promoting Macau’s culture and tourism industry.”

Tickets for the tournament will be on sale from Sept. 11 through the Macau Ticketing network, with prices ranging from MOP150 for matches from Sept. 24 to 27, to MOP400 for the semi-finals and finals on Sept. 28 and 29.

Discounts of up to 50% are available for Macau residents and 20% for non-residents for early bird purchases by Sept. 22.

The Badminton Federation of Macau, established in 1982, has been actively promoting and supporting the long-term development of local badminton.

Since 2006, the Macau Open has been an annual international badminton event, hosting over 300 players from more than 20 countries every year. Victoria Chan