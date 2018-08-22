Macau wins first gold medal at Asian Games

Macau picked up its first medal at the Asian Games currently being held in Indonesia. Wushu athlete Huang Junhua won a gold medal in the men’s Nanquan-Nangun category in the Asian Games 2018, with a total score of 19.43 points.

During the competition held yesterday morning, Huang scored 9.73 points in the Nangun category, 0.03 higher than his earlier score of 9.70 points in the same category.

A silver medal went to Quoc Khanh Pham from Vietnam, and a bronze medal was awarded to Yongmun Lee, from South Korea.

From the host country, wushu athlete Harris Horatius failed to secure a medal in the category after he only scored 19.21 points. In the Nanquan category, he managed to improve his score to 9.71 points from an earlier 9.50 points.

A total of 28 gold medals were awarded yesterday, including seven in swimming, the women’s water polo final, weightlifting, wrestling and taekwondo.

On Monday, more athletes set new records for Macau in swimming. Ngou Pok Man, in the Men’s 50-meter backstroke category, set the local record of 26.53 seconds. In the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, Lin Sizhuang, Ngou Pok Man, Chao Man Hou, and Chou Kit set a new Macau record of 7 minutes and 51 seconds, although they failed to advance in the competition.

