Macau: World’s favorite casino destination in 2024

Often referred to as the “Las Vegas of Asia,” Macau tops the charts in Online Betting Guide’s 2024 Global Casino Index (OLBG).

The city received a Casino Index Score of 9.32 and has been ranked as the best gambling destination by OLBG. The British publication found “Macau performed very well, […] combining a large number of casinos, casino restaurants, and table games and more than 360,000 annual searches for casinos.”

In overall ranking, Macau appears in first place (9.32) – two places above Las Vegas (7.2) and three places ahead of Singapore, Asia’s second-largest gambling destination, at (6.84).

According to World Casino Directory data, OLBG ranked Las Vegas as having the most casinos per head (26.28 casinos per 100,000 people). This gives casino-goers in Vegas a huge range of venues to choose from, with an impressive 175 casinos in the city.

Macau was ranked fourth (4.05 casinos per 100,000 people) with 28 casinos in the region. Though significantly smaller than Las Vegas, Macau has an area of about 30.5 square kilometers. In contrast, Las Vegas has an area of about 351.9 square kilometers. Las Vegas is roughly 11.5 times larger than Macau.

In terms of revenue, Macau regained its lead from Las Vegas as the world’s top gaming hub, generating MOP183 billion GGR in 2023.

By comparison, the United States generated a record US$66.5 billion in commercial gaming revenue last year. The total GGR of Nevada casinos reached over $15 billion. Figures indicate that while there may be fluctuations in gaming revenue, the overall industry remains strong and continues to generate significant revenue.

OLBG found that Google search data for local casinos has increased by almost 50% worldwide over the past year for “casinos near me.” This suggests more people are looking for casinos in their local areas, indicating a growing interest in gambling and entertainment. Annual casino searches for Macau totaled 363,700, while Las Vegas recorded 2,747,000 respectively.

Steve Madgwick, OLBG's Editor in Chief commenting on Macau, said "It is important to note that Las Vegas doesn't rule as the definitive casino destination though; in this case, Macau can take the plaudits, and features amongst the top 10 casino capitals for several of our ranking factors including; the most affordable casino capitals for hotel prices, casinos per 100,000 people, restaurants per casino, table games per casino, and annual casino searches.