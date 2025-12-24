Macau wraps up December with a mix of concerts, shows and festive events

As the New Year draws near, there is a final lineup of concerts, shows, and festive events to close out the year.

The concert lineup includes performers from South Korea and Taiwan, such as the “INKODE to PLAY – Christmas Show” on December 25 at the Macau Studio City Event Center and Crowd Lu’s “Heart Breakfast” concerts from December 26 to 28 at the Broadway Theatre at Broadway Macau.

In addition, the “Variety Show King Jacky Wu: The Arrogant Gentleman Concert – Macao” was supposed to be held at the Londoner Arena on December 27 but has been postponed due to “force majeure factors,” Cotai Ticketing announced. The exact new date and ticket arrangements will be announced later by the organizers.

Simultaneously, the city’s major integrated resorts have launched extensive holiday campaigns.

The Parisian Macao is hosting its festive campaign “Unfold the Season of Wonders” featuring installations like Pop Mart “Apple of My Eye”, and the Eiffel Tower’s audiovisual display with red and green Christmas lights every night until January 2, 2026.

At MGM Macau, Christmas events focus on the return of the “2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters” on December 27 and 28 at the Macao Forum, featuring tennis legends Li Na and Conchita Martínez.

At Galaxy, Christmas events offer a “Gift Yourself Extraordinary” winter theme with interactive installations such as light displays, a giant snow globe tree, festive winter mascots, an outdoor ice-skating rink, themed dining, holiday shopping rewards, and kid-friendly fun, running through early January 2026.

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace offer several curated festive meals at the Lakeside Trattoria, including “Christmas Festa Vista Lago” on December 24 and 25, “Colorful Christmas Afternoon Tea” until January 6, 2026, “Italian New Year’s Eve Feast” on December 31 to January 1, Sweet Seasonal Treats until January 6, and “Inspiring Holiday Cocktails” at Cinnebar until December 27.

More restaurants offering festive dining include SW Steakhouse’s “Theatrical Christmas Dinner” until December 27 and “Joyous New Year Celebration” on December 31 to January 1, 2026. Sole e Mare at Fontana is offering “Enchanting Italian Flavors” on December 24 and 25 and “Italian Flavorful Festivities” on December 31 to January 1, 2026. Pronto has “Italian Holiday Celebration” on December 24 and 25, Gourmet Pavilion has “Delightful Festive Flavors”, and Wing Lei Bar & SW Steakhouse offer “Festive Spirits and Creations” until December 27 and “Joyful Christmas Goodies.”

The outdoor garden at the Cotai Strip entrance to City of Dreams features a striking display against a reflective glass backdrop, highlighted by a 10-meter-tall pink-gold Christmas tree and giant reindeer ornaments. Its contemporary design integrates illumination and architectural elements, achieving a synthesis of artistic creativity and modern urban aesthetics. This location also hosts supplementary performances of the dreamlike “Bubble Show.”

SJM Resorts is collaborating with Peanuts to bring the “Snoopy Winter Holidays” themed experience to Grand Lisboa Palace until February 16, 2026. Visitors can explore interactive zones, photo installations, and festive decorations featuring Snoopy and friends across multiple resort levels. The event also includes a souvenir shop, themed dining, workshops, and character meet-and-greets. Ricaela Diputado



Countdown concerts go on without fireworks



Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” will take place on December 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. the next day at Sai Van Lake Plaza. The event is free of charge.

Meanwhile, the “2025 Taipa Countdown Show” will be held on December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. the next day at the Taipa Houses, also free for the public.

According to IC, the “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” will not feature a fireworks display during the countdown events.

The “2025 Macau Countdown Concert” will include closing performances by Hong Kong singer Panther Chan and the rock band Dear Jane.

The local lineup features performances by Soler, Filipe Tou, KC Ao Ieong, Winifai, Jenny, TheTiredEyes, and Initial B.

The “2025 Taipa Countdown Show” will feature a closing performance by Hong Kong singer Karen Tong, singing an array of classic songs, and local music groups including FIDA, Tuna Macaense, Bossa Eva, and João Gomes & Band.

A series of cultural performances will be presented to showcase the city’s diverse appeal, including modern and traditional music and dance performances by Victor Kumar and the Bollywood Dreams Group, the Art Group of Bisdak Association of Macao, the Myanmar Art Dance Team, and the Vietnamese Traditional Dance Group of Macao, as well as a magic show by magician Jason Fong.

From 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., cultural booths will be set up onsite, showcasing traditional costumes, tourist information, and authentic snacks and drinks from the Philippine, Indian, Myanmar, and Vietnamese communities residing in Macau.

Meanwhile, Sands China will ring in the New Year with a fireworks display at The Parisian. RD

