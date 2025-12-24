Qingmao LRT station to link to citizens’ sports park

The projected Qingmao Port Light Rapid Transit (LRT) project will be expanded to include a link to the upcoming citizens’ sports park, which aims to revamp the former Canidrome area into a larger-scale sports and leisure complex.

The upgraded project was unveiled during a meeting of the Legislative Assembly (AL) Follow-up Committee on Public Finance Affairs.

In a recent press briefing after the closed-door meeting, the committee’s chairwoman, lawmaker Song Pek Kei, noted that the Government Investment and Development Expenditure Plan (PIDDA) for the second quarter (Q2) indicates that the LRT extension to Qingmao Port project, approved in the third quarter of last year, has been renamed and had its budget revised.

According to Song, the changes are related to project amendments that increase its scale and scope to link the station to the citizens’ sports park.

The estimated project cost has been adjusted from MOP3.04 billion to MOP7.59 billion, a significant increase, while the government still estimates completion by 2029.

The Qingmao station was previously described as a link between the ongoing construction of the East Line and the proposed West Line, which would connect to Barra via the Inner Harbour.

