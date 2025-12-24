Winter market to boost tourism, night economy

Crowds were seen gathering at Macau’s Northern District Winter Market in Ilha Verde this weekend after its Saturday opening, drawn by Christmas-themed stalls, games, and light displays designed to boost local spending and tourism.

The nine-day event runs through Sunday, Dec. 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

About 40 vendors selling festive snacks, local delicacies, and cultural crafts are situated at Lotus Square. Winter-themed game booths are also present at the market, entertaining visitors of all ages.

At the market’s launch, Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted synergy with the ongoing Light Up Macao 2025 festival, noting that one exhibition area is in close proximity to the Lotus Square site. She said that the pairing aims to draw more visitors and enhance the holiday experience.

On the push for community tourism, Fernandes told reporters at the opening: “The convenience of the entrance and exit near Qingmao Port attracts not only residents but also tourists to stroll through the market, enjoy the light and shadow installations, and even boost consumption in surrounding businesses, thus promoting community tourism and the development of the night economy.”

The market aims to expand the customer base amid Macau’s “tourism+” strategy, according to organizers from the Northern District Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Northern District Industry and Commerce Association president Wong Kin Chong told reporters, “With the goal of expanding the customer base, we aim to attract more visitors to the Northern District to experience the festive atmosphere and make the Northern District a new and shining ‘name card’ for Macau tourism.

We will also hold more special markets and create more leisure destinations. We hope that everyone will spend more time in the Northern District.”

Local business owners noted that the adjacent Light Festival and Christmas market draw crowds, though many visitors pass through quickly. “Some people come first because they’re here [specifically] for the light festival, some games, or some activities,” one owner told the Times. “People will come to take pictures and play for a bit. It is also a bit cold now. Families will come to take pictures and play.”

