Macau’s P4 students excel in math and science in TIMSS 2023

Primary four students have excelled in the latest Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2023, showcasing impressive performance in both mathematics and science.

This study, conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), assesses the academic abilities of students from participating countries and regions every four years.

For the first time, Macau participated in TIMSS, involving over 5,500 students from 59 schools.

The results revealed local students scored 582 in mathematics and 536 in science, significantly exceeding the international medians of 503 and 494, respectively.

This achievement placed Macau sixth in mathematics and 12th in science among more than 60 participating countries.

According to the report, one of the key highlights from the TIMSS 2023 results is the relatively small score gap between students from high and low socioeconomic backgrounds.

In the SAR, this gap was only 59 points for both subjects, which is considerably lower than the international averages of 85 and 91 points.

At the same time, the percentages of Macau students reaching all four International Benchmarks were significantly higher than the international medians. 68% of local students reached the Advanced or High International Benchmark in mathematics, and 45% of Macau students reached the Advanced or High International Benchmark in science.

These two percentages are both higher than the international medians (42% and 38% respectively).

According to a statement issued from the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Macau’s supportive school environment is a key factor contributing to these positive outcomes.

“The results Macau achieved in TIMSS 2023 rely on the support of our nation and the SAR government. Over the years, the SAR government has actively used the study results of international assessments to continuously formulate various policies to help improve the quality of school education and develop students’ abilities,” the bureau said.

“Macau teachers also actively participate in professional development in mathematics and science teaching. They have high demand for future training as well.”

The bureau confirmed it would continue to review the TIMSS 2023 results and plans to hold explanatory sessions with schools to share the results.

“These sessions will provide the education sector with a clearer understanding of Macau’s performance and explore strategies for further improving students’ mathematics and science abilities,” the bureau concluded.