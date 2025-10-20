Mainland-Macau education exhibition draws over 130 institutions to student fair

The “Mainland and Macau Higher Education Exhibition 2025” concluded its three-day run after opening last Friday at Kao Yip Middle School in NAPE.

The exhibition featured 133 higher education institutions from mainland China and Macau and was organized by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Office of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Affairs.

This year’s event included 123 mainland institutions from 20 provinces and municipalities alongside 10 local Macau universities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, director Kong Chi Meng of the Education and Youth Development Bureau noted that universities in the mainland have become the first choice for Macau residents. “In recent years, 40% of high school graduates have pursued further education in the mainland.”

He added, “Currently, the number of Macau students studying in the mainland exceeds 9,500. This year’s Higher Education Exhibition between the mainland and Macau has reached a record scale, with 133 mainland and Macau universities participating.”

Throughout the exhibition, participating institutions set up information booths at Kao Yip Middle School, where representatives were available for consultation about academic programs, admission requirements, and enrollment quotas.

Speaking on the sidelines, students in their last year of high school shared their opinions on studying in the mainland for higher education.

A student surnamed Lin, elaborating on why she chose Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (SUFE), said, “I just consulted with SUFE’s admissions teachers about program classifications and future career directions. Now, in the big-data era, I discovered the school not only teaches traditional finance courses but also offers cutting-edge subjects like AI data analysis that align with modern trends, allowing students to choose forward-looking directions based on personal needs.”

Another student, speaking to the media, shared his target university: “I currently want to apply for Peking University’s (PKU) Biotechnology program. I understand PKU has many Macau senior students who can help freshmen adapt quickly.”

He continued, “Our school frequently invites mainland alumni to give lectures, and we’ve participated in many education fairs like today’s. These activities provide great help in preparing for entrance exams and interviews. After all, competition is intense.”

Additionally, three local admission briefings explained the “Joint Admissions Examination” and mainland university recommendation schemes.

15 specialized subject sessions were held where university representatives introduced undergraduate program features, development advantages, and career prospects.

Alumni-sharing sessions provided personal insights into campus life and academic adaptation in both Macau and mainland institutions.

Admission to all exhibition events required prior registration, with priority given to those who registered online through the official booking platform.

DSEDJ provided multiple contact channels for inquiries throughout the event period.

