Mainland men arrested for robbery and rape

Two mainland men have been arrested for luring a mainland woman into a hotel room in Macau, where they robbed, imprisoned, and raped her, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation and accusation.

The two suspects, aged 38 and 26, were arrested for the incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month. The older suspect is a project manager, while the younger is said to be unemployed.

The victim, a middle-aged mainland woman, met the two men in September when they engaged in a currency exchange transaction.

On the afternoon of Oct. 12, the younger suspect contacted the victim, claiming he had won money while gambling in Macau and had a gift for her. The victim went to an undisclosed hotel unit in Cotai to meet him, where she was ambushed by the two men.

As soon as the victim entered the hotel room, the older suspect emerged from the bathroom and restrained her, tying her hands and body with a bathrobe belt. The two men then demanded the victim hand over HKD11,000 in cash and chips, as well as the password to her mobile banking account, from which they transferred RMB24,000.

While the younger suspect guarded the victim, the older suspect raped her. According to the police, the victim was held captive for approximately 17 hours before she was able to escape the next morning while the suspects were sleeping. She then sought help from the casino security, who notified the police.

The two suspects were later intercepted in another room of the same hotel, where they refused to cooperate with the investigation. The police is now tracing the stolen money and investigating whether any additional people were involved in the crime.

In a separate case reported by the same police force, PJ arrested two mainland Chinese men for allegedly detaining a gambler for 15 hours over unpaid debts. The victim, a middle-aged non-local man, had borrowed money earlier this month from one of the men to gamble but lost the funds and additional interest amounts totaling HKD50,000. He was then held at the hotel until he was able to alert his family, prompting police intervention. An investigation into the money trail and possible accomplices is ongoing. Victoria Chan