Mainland officials ensure agricultural supply during CNY

A delegation from the Department of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China visited Macau to meet with local officials from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to discuss how to ensure a stable and safe supply of agricultural and sideline products during the Chinese New Year (CNY).

Their itinerary included site visits to the New Wholesale Market of Macau and the Patane Market to assess the supply conditions for agricultural products.

The delegation also discussed the specific needs and conditions for guaranteeing fresh and live supplies in the city’s markets.

During the visit, Li Na, the department’s deputy director-general, emphasized that effective communication and coordination among various departments would be essential for maintaining a stable supply chain.

She highlighted the Central government’s commitment to ensuring a steady food supply for Macau, while underscoring the importance of maintaining high food safety and quality standards.

The visit was part of broader preparations for CNY, which included measures to ensure food security.

IAM officials expressed their gratitude for the ongoing support from the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs.

This collaboration has allowed for rigorous controls over food supplies, ensuring that a wide range of products remains available at stable prices for residents.

In recent months, agricultural suppliers have faced challenges such as rising production costs and outbreaks of African swine fever.

From January to November last year, the volume of agricultural and sideline products shipped from the mainland to Macau reached 400,000 tons, marking a 9.4% increase from the previous year. This includes supplies of live pigs, live cattle, and other food items. Victoria Chan