A 40-year-old woman from mainland China drowned in a hotel pool in Macau on Monday, despite emergency medical treatment. The Fire Services Bureau reported that she showed no signs of life when found by her family, who discovered her floating unconscious at approximately 4:40 p.m. The hotel, located on Avenida Doutor Sun Yat-Sen, has not provided further details. Authorities confirmed her death yesterday, raising concerns about safety protocols in local hotels, as similar incidents have occurred in the past.

