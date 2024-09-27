Major resorts sold out; rates surge for remaining rooms

A significant number of hotels and integrated resorts in Macau have sold out for the upcoming National Day Golden Week, according to popular online hotel booking platforms.

As of yesterday afternoon, only a few hotels in the Cotai area still had rooms available. Those that were listed had significantly higher rates than normal, with a notification that remaining rooms were selling out fast.

The Venetian, The Four Seasons Hotel as well as the Grand Suites at Four Season, the Parisian, the Studio City – Epic Tower, City of Dreams – Morpheus, City of Dream – Nüwa, St Regis, The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, the Conrad, MGM Cotai, Palazzo Versace, The Karl Lagerfeld, Andaz, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriot, Banyan Tree, Okura, and Galaxy Hotel, were already sold out in the Cotai area.

Similarly, on the Peninsula, Wynn Macau, MGM Macau, Grand Lisboa, L’Arc Hotel, Star World and Sands Macao were also sold out, according to platforms such as Trip.com, Booking.com, and Hotels.com.

This surge in demand is not surprising, as tourism authorities and industry representatives had earlier predicted near 100% hotel occupancy during the festive period.

In the Cotai area, one of the few resorts still accepting room reservations was Wynn Palace, although the selling price was nearing HKD12,000 per night.

Studio City Hotel also had some rooms available, but at the cost of almost HKD5,000 per night. A similar price was also quoted by Grand Hyatt, while in the Peninsula, rooms at the Mandarin Oriental were selling for around HKD7,500.

Among the hotels with casinos, the only one offering rooms below HKD2,500 was Hotel Lisboa, with room rates starting around HKD2,400.

According to the Macao Government Tourism Office, over 100,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Macau per day during the holiday period.