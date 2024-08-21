Major security measures in place for visit of China’s olympic medalists

The visit to Macau of a delegation of athletes that represented the People’s Republic of China in the recent Olympic Games is to occur with to major security precautions.

According to information released by the Sports Bureau (ID), those who wish to take part in the gala event titled, “Our Pride! – Meeting with the National Olympic Athletes Delegation in Macau”, which is scheduled to take place at the East Asian Games Dome on Sept. 1, must, among many other requirements, present a valid Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) result that is negative.

ID also noted that tickets to the venue will be drawn from among those who have registered online to take part in the event.

Those accessing the venue must present their ticket, as well as subject themselves to a security inspection.

Entry will be refused to anyone “who appears to be under the influence of substances that cause behavioral disturbances and/or violent behavior, or who is likely to cause violent, dangerous behavior or behavior that disturbs public order.”

Both spectators and media are prohibited from entering the venue with cameras or filming equipment without prior authorization.

ID also remarked that, in both the interior and outside area of the venue, it is forbidden “to use, possess, hold, offer for sale, sell, or possess with the intent to sell any political, promotional, commercial materials, or objects likely to cause harm (such as weapons, projectiles, flammable objects, explosive substances, glass or plastic bottles, or soft drink cans).”

Food and drinks, power banks, banners, posters, and umbrellas are also prohibited on the venue’s premises.

The organization has warned the public tickets for the gala are non-transferable, meaning they cannot be sold, offered for sale, or used for any promotional or commercial purposes.

In addition to the restrictions in place concerning photography and filming at the event, its recording or broadcasting is not permitted.

Organizers also note that, in the event a person enters the venue and then needs to leave, they will not be permitted re-entry.

The organizers finally warned that those “not feeling well” should “avoid going to the venue.”

The Gala is expected to last almost two hours and is expected to commence at about 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The event is seen as the highest celebratory moment during the visit of the National Olympic Athletes Delegation, which takes place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

According to organizers, the delegation will participate in various activities during its visit, including the sharing and exchanging of ideas with local youths and athletes, the abovementioned gala event, and visits to the city’s iconic landmarks.

Organizers have announced 4,200 tickets will be raffled among those that register through the website (https://reg.sport.gov.mo/pt/signup) until 9 p.m. Aug. 24.

The results of the draw will be known at 3 p.m. Aug. 25.