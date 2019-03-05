Mak Soi Kun asks for education system review

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun has asked the government whether Macau’s education system needs to be reviewed, in view of the fact that several school bullying cases have been reported. Mak expressed, as a wake-up call for education in Macau, that school bullying is in a serious condition, and that it is likely that bullying has become widespread on individual campuses. He also pointed out that as of December 2017 there had been 171 social workers stationed in local schools. Mak asked whether or not government-sponsored social workers were aware of unusual situations on campus.

Fewer mentions of SARs in 13th CPPCC report

The 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Standing Committee work report has reduced the number of chapters concerning the SARs. Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC, delivered the report on Sunday, according to which, CPPCC Hong Kong and Macau members have not been requested to proactively participate in the SARs’ affairs. As usual, the report mentioned the One Country, Two Systems policy, Macau People Governing Macau and Hong Kong People Governing Hong Kong. In addition, the report also mentioned the implementation of the Greater Bay Area development as well as the enhancement of youth exchange between the mainland and the SARs.

New vehicle registrations plummet 28pct

As of the end of January 2019, the total number of licensed motor vehicles amounted to 240,600, similar to that of a year earlier, according to the latest information from the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC). The number of light motorcycles (26,100) dropped by 9.4 percent, whereas light automobiles (108,700) and heavy motorcycles (98,100) rose by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. Meanwhile, new registration of motor vehicles in January plummeted 28 percent year-on-year to 1,228, with heavy motorcycles (642) and light automobiles (538) falling 24.6 percent and 28.8 percent respectively. The number of traffic accidents decreased by about a quarter compared to a year earlier to 934, involving 299 victims.

