Malaysian racing star seeks sponsors for Macau GP ambition

Malaysian racing star Leona Chin is actively seeking sponsorship to compete in the Macau Grand Prix, as announced on her social media channels.

In conversation with the Times, Chin hopes to secure support to participate in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup – GT4 category.

She noted that while she usually can find sponsors to race in Malaysia, she has faced “many rejections lately, mostly because of where the race is held.” She emphasized that motorsport is bigger than regions or borders, stating, “It’s about passion, persistence, and teamwork. I hope that somewhere, there are companies that see beyond boundaries and believe that supporting an athlete means empowering dreams, no matter where they race,” she said.

Chin revealed that Malaysian sponsors are reluctant to back her for this event because the race is set in Macau.

Although her name has previously appeared on entry lists for Macau races, she has never had the chance to compete on the Guia Circuit. She hopes to finally make her debut this November, driving a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Earlier this month, Chin celebrated her GT-level endurance racing debut with a podium finish at the Shanghai 8 Hours Endurance Race, held at the Shanghai International Circuit. Competing with Team Z-Speed in the GTC-Porsche category, Chin and her teammates secured third-place in a field of 17 cars across multiple GT categories.

Chin gained international fame for a series of prank videos made in collaboration with a motorsports channel in Malaysia, where she posed as various characters pretending to be inexperienced behind the wheel, only to surprise unsuspecting people with her impressive drifting skills.