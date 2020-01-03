Malaysians elude package tour visitor contraction

Package tour visitors to Macau dropped 43.5% year-on-year in November 2019, according to newly released data by the Statistics and Census Service, with only Malaysian tourists bucking the trend.

Package tour visitors for November, the latest month for which data is available, totaled 511,000. Those from mainland China made up the majority, numbering 381,000 and dropping 47.1% compared to last year.

The number of package tour visitors from Taiwan (60,000), Hong Kong (7,000) and South Korea (36,000) dropped 4.6%, 52.8% and 38.8% year-on-year, respectively. At the same time, those originating from Malaysia increased by 20.7% to slightly over 7,000, the only nationality to do so among those listed in the data release.

Meanwhile, for the first 11 months of 2019, the number of package tour visitors totaled 7.79 million, down by 4.9% compared to the equivalent period a year earlier. DB