Man arrested for alleged assault and extortion of ex-girlfriend

A 34-year-old local man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and extorting his former girlfriend, demanding repayment of expenses incurred during their relationship totaling around MOP70,000.

According to police, the couple began dating in 2021 and lived together in the northern district. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday (Nov. 11) after the woman sought to end the relationship. The man became emotionally agitated, and the two became involved in a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, the man allegedly seized the woman’s mobile phone, prevented her from leaving, and demanded repayment of the claimed expenses. Feeling threatened, the woman reportedly paid MOP20,000 before leaving.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and knees, which were later classified as minor. The Judiciary Police visited the suspect’s residence yesterday and arrested him. Authorities said the man has admitted to the offenses under investigation. LV

