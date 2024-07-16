Man arrested for attempted casino robbery

A 53-year-old mainland man was apprehended by the Judiciary Police on suspicion of attempting to rob a casino of HKD2 million using a power bank as a “bomb” and causing injury to a casino security guard. The investigation revealed the man had entered the casino’s account office at noon, placed a plastic bag on the counter, falsely claimed that it contained explosives, and demanded HKD2 million in cash from staff. The staff promptly alerted security, who subdued the man and discovered that the bag actually contained power banks.

